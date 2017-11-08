Oleksandr Turchynov: The First Flight Tests of Operational-Tactical UAV’s Took Place

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 08, 2017)

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov took part in the first flight tests of the operational-tactical UAV “Gorlitsa” produced by the “Antonov” state enterprise.



According to Mr. Turchynov, when Ukraine began to resist the Russian aggression in 2014, “there were no unmanned aerial vehicles at the front at all”. “And now we have a large number of tactical-level unmanned aerial complexes produce at Ukrainian enterprises”, — he said adding that combat UAVs were also tested. “We even have a competition among the Ukrainian manufacturers of tactical-level UAVs”, he emphasized.



At the same time, Mr. Turchynov said, the NSDC of Ukraine sets a task for the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex to increase the capacity of unmanned aerial complexes.



“Today, the first flight tests of the operational-tactical UAV ‘Gorlitsa’, produced by the ‘Antonov’ state enterprise, have already taken place. This UAV is capable of continuously staying in flight for 7 hours, working at a 5 thousand meters altitude, its range of flight is more than a thousand kilometers”, Oleksandr Turchynov noticed.



Moreover, he reported that by its technical characteristics, the UAV is capable of performing various functions, in particular, to conduct reconnaissance, coordinate fire, as well as the enemy’s fire damage, using air-ground missiles.



According to Mr. Turchynov, such UAVs are the future, “As soon as we work out the operational-tactical and operational levels, the next step will be the creation of a strategic-level UAV”.



