Ukrainian and Turkish Governments to Sign Agreement on Military and Financial Cooperation

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 08, 2017)

On November 8, during a session, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft instruction of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on signing the Agreement on Military and Financial Cooperation between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and Turkish Government and Protocol on Financial Assistance Implementation between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and Turkish Government.



This document regulates the execution of internal national procedures related to approval of drafts of the Agreement and Protocol, as well as authorization of the Ukrainian Ambassador in Turkey to sign them.



It will set the legal platform for provision of financial assistance to Ukraine for acquisition of military products and services and payment of short-term training courses for the Ukrainian military.



