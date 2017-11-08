Two “Adir” Fighters Land in Israel

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Nov 08, 2017)

Two more Lockheed F-35I fighters were delivered to Israel on Nov. 8, bringing the total number delivered to the Israeli Air Force to nine.

Today (Wednesday), two additional Adir (F-35I) stealth fighters landed in Nevatim AFB. The jets will join the seven fighters that landed in Israel over the past year and will soon undergo a fitness inspection



Two “Adir” (F-35I) stealth fighters landed in Nevatim AFB today. The new aircraft were escorted by a pair of “Adir” jets that have already been integrated in Israel.



The two aircraft will join the seven fighters that landed in Israel over the past year and are the latest addition to the 140th Squadron (Golden Eagle). With nine “Adir” aircraft in Israel, the platform will soon undergo an initial fitness inspection.



Moving Forward



The first two “Adir” (F-35I) stealth fighters landed in Israel about a year ago, and seven additional aircraft have arrived since on three separate occasions. Throughout the past year, the stealth fighter underwent a series of tests and experiments in which the IAF learned to operate the new platform such as live munition fire and aerial refueling.



Next month, the squadron will undergo a fitness inspection in which the IAF’s stealth fighters’ capabilities and readiness will be validated. Upon the completion of the inspection, the “Adir” will become operational.



-ends-



