Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 08, 2017)

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $38,347,290 for modification P00005 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0003) for the manufacture and delivery of two full-rate production Lot 14 AH-1Z aircraft.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,347,290 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

