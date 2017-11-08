Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 08, 2017)

Raytheon Co. (Ktech), Albuquerque, New Mexico, is being awarded a $79,690,954 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for the development and integration of the Commercial Aircraft Based Instrumentation Telemetry System and the Airborne Command Transmitter System on the G550 airborne early warning aircraft.



Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed in February 2022.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,566,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-18-C-0001).



