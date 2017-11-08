Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 08, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a $386,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (FA8214-14-D-0002) for reentry system/reentry vehicles subsystem support.



Work will be performed in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and other various sites, to include Hill Air Force Base, Utah, with an expected completion date of June 4, 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 7, 2017)



-ends-

