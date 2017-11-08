UAE Reportedly Interested in French Gowind 2500 Corvette

(Source: Forecast International; issued Nov 08, 2017)

ABU DHABI --- The United Arab Emirates is considering a purchase of two Gowind 2500 corvettes.



La Tribune reported on November 6, 2017, that the UAE has entered discussions with France over the possible sale of two 2,400-ton displacement anti-submarine warfare corvettes produced by Naval Group. That size corresponds to Naval Group's Gowind 2500.



The UAE is interested in acquiring two corvettes, likely in the form of a firm order for one with an option for an additional corvette.



Details on the proposed contract are sparse, though the deal if signed could be worth around 400 million euros. It is unclear if the UAE will seek any workshare as part of an agreement.



Notably, the Gowind 2500 is the same vessel ordered by the UAE's ally Egypt. The first vessel in that order was delivered to Egypt earlier this year, and the remainder are being constructed locally in Egypt.



Should a sale be completed, La Tribune reported that the UAE would be likely to order Thales' TACTICOS Combat Management System for its vessels. Reportedly the UAE would be interested in integrating the U.S.-made Evolved Seasparrow Missile onto the corvettes.



It is unclear how far along negotiations are, though last month, the French Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly, visited Abu Dhabi for discussions with Emirati officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. On the agenda for the meetings were military cooperation and potential arms sales. In addition to the Gowind corvettes, the UAE is considering a purchase of Dassault Rafale Fighter jets.



French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting Abu Dhabi this week for the opening of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.



