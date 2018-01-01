Boeing, China Announce Airplane Sales During Presidential Trade Mission

(Source: Boeing co.; issued Nov. 9, 2017)

BEIJING --- Boeing and China Aviation Suppliers Holding Company (CASC) today signed an agreement for 300 airplanes during a ceremony in Beijing. It was part of the United States trade mission to China, and was signed by Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, in the presence of US President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping.



The agreement includes orders and commitments for 300 Boeing single-aisle and twin-aisle airplanes. The airplanes are valued at more than $37 billion at list prices.



"China is a valued customer and key partner, and we're proud that Boeing airplanes will be a part of its fleet growth for years to come," said McAllister. "Boeing and China have a strong history of working together based on great mutual respect, and these orders build on that foundation."



Boeing and China continue to work on mutually beneficial ways to grow and support the aviation market. These efforts include industrial cooperation, the development of technologies to reduce aviation's environmental impact and enhance sustainability, and continued cooperation to support the safety, efficiency and capacity of China's air transport system.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: It is not clear how many of these orders are new ones.)



