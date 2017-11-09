Pacific Fleet Air Force Receives Six Modernized Ka-29 Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 09, 2017)

Today, six new Ka-29 modernized ship-based combat transport helicopters which underwent scheduled repair at JSC Kumertauskoe aviation manufacturing facility arrived to Nikolaevka naval air base of the Pacific Fleet.



The helicopters were delivered to Knevichi airfield by Il-76 military transport airplanes. After that they were received by crews to conduct test flights.



The Ka-29 helicopters were escorted by An-26 plane and Mi-8 helicopter of the Pacific Fleet to reach the home station. In the near future, the crews will train on the modernized hardware.



-ends-

