BDL Turnover Jumps to Rs 4,886.62 Crore, Pays Rs 157.22 Crore Dividend

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 09, 2017)

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a ‘Miniratna’ category–1 Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), has achieved a record turnover of Rs 4,886.62 crore for the financial year 2016-17, registering a growth of 17.46 per cent over the previous year.



Chairman and Managing Director, BDL Shri V Udaya Bhaskar presented a cheque of full and final dividend of Rs 157.22 crore for the financial year 2016 - 17 to Raksha Mantri Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman here today.



The dividend paid by the BDL works out to 128.67 per cent of the paid up capital. The DPSU has bought back 25 per cent of its shares for the sum of Rs 450.54 crore.



Defence Secretary Shri Sanjay Mitra; Additional Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Apurva Chandra; Joint Secretary (P&C) Dr Amit Sahai; Joint Secretary (LS), Dept of Defence Production Shri Sanjay Prasad; Director (Finance) Shri S. Piramanayagam and DGM (Liaison) of BDL Col Ravi Prakash (Retd) were also present on the occasion.



-ends-

