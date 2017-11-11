Upgrades Underway at HMAS Stirling

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 11, 2017)

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne and Senator for Western Australia Slade Brockman today welcomed the commencement of the $367 million redevelopment of Western Australian naval base HMAS Stirling.



Minister Payne and Senator Brockman attended a sod-turning ceremony to officially mark the commencement of construction, which will deliver upgraded infrastructure and services to support Navy’s operations in the Indian Ocean.



“HMAS Stirling is one of Australia’s most important naval bases and this investment will modernise essential infrastructure such as the wharves, power, water and security systems,’’ Minister Payne said.



“As set out in the Turnbull Government’s 2016 Defence White Paper, the Indian Ocean is of strategic importance to our nation with vital trade and energy routes, and this upgrade will ensure that we have a strategic naval presence in this important maritime domain for decades to come.



“These upgrades are part of the Turnbull Government's unprecedented $200 billion investment in Defence capability over the next decade.



“We are undertaking the largest recapitalisation of the Royal Australian Navy since World War II, and many of our new warships including Future Frigates and Future Submarines will call HMAS Stirling home.”



Senator Brockman said the project is expected to create around 150 skilled construction jobs over next two and a half years, with local businesses expected to play a significant role in delivering the upgrades.



“This project is an excellent example of local businesses benefiting from upgrades to our Defence facilities and training areas,” Senator Brockman said.



“The project has already awarded the first three contracts to local companies for the causeway armour, concrete remediation and fender steelwork trade packages for a combined value of $37 million.”



The remaining 19 trade packages are expected to be awarded in the coming months. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2020.



-ends-

