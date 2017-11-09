Norfolk Naval Shipyard Takes Another Step Forward in Modernization

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 09, 2017)

NORFOLK --- With more than 20 years of research, planning, designing, construction and certification, the new Controlled Industrial Facility (CIF) onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is not only a new work site, it is a giant step into radiological facilities revitalization.



"We first started talking about a new CIF back in 1996," said Robert Fogel, 3910N Nuclear Facilities and Equipment manager. "The whole concept of this type of a modern-day facility was to streamline our processes, house multiple jobs continuously, be more energy efficient, reduce required man-hours, increase productivity, safely work on the nuclear components, and protect the environment."



"We have waited a long time for this new facility," said Brian Trzcinski, NNSY CIF project superintendent. "It is a very big deal to have this type of modernized building in the shipyard. The work that will be done in this facility is a vital part of the shipyard mission. It is a state-of-the-art facility and is the only one of its kind in the program and was designed to last for a very long time."



The facility features a large capacity (50 ton) bridge crane, the capability of bringing in other heavy lift capacity cranes, high bay ceilings, and extremely large doors.



It contains various processing areas and job rooms, a modernized liquid waste system, centralized several key functions that were once spread across the shipyard, and is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified gold to use less water and energy.



It was also designed with a higher floor structure to prevent flooding from storm surge.



"The finished floor elevation was designed to be above the 100-year flood plain to protect the structure and radiological components from tidal flooding," said Bischof. "Having a building of this modernization is a big step forward and we are all really excited that this day has finally come."



"This facility will help meet mission critical deadlines in supporting the fleet," said James Kenny, NNSY Nuclear Engineering and Planning manager. "This building also sets the standard for the future appearance of the waterfront and to modernize the shipyard."



"Building 1733 is part of the long-range plan to modernize 'America's Shipyard' by 2040," said Shipyard Commander Capt. Scott Brown. "The completion of this project is a success because of dedication, collaboration and planning of everyone involved."



Approved by Congress in 2011, this project was a partnership between Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Facilities and Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Operations and Public Works Departments, NNSY nuclear, radiological, production and lifting and handling teams, as well as several NNSY and contracting engineers and planners.



The CIF was operationally certified Sep. 1 and a ribbon cutting was held Oct. 3 to commemorate of the new facility.



