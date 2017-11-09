Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 09, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $34,622,661 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for weapons capabilities technology maturation and risk reduction pre-engineering, manufacturing and development activities for dual-capability F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and small-diameter bomb 2 (SDB-II) in support of the Marine Corps and Air Force.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps and Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1004).



