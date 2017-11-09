Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 09, 2017)

General Electric, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $643,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity undefinitized contract action to provide F110-GE-129 install engines, spare engines, modernized engine monitoring system computers, over-and-above repair for government furnished property, and technical data reports.



Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an expected completion date of Nov. 8, 2024.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-18-D-0029).



-ends-

