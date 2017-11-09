Saab and Raytheon Teaming for Soldier Weapons Development

Defence and security company Saab and Raytheon Company are teaming up to cooperate on the development of new weapons systems for infantry forces to meet near-term U.S. and international requirements. The companies will look into bringing new capabilities to Saab’s Carl-Gustaf reloadable and AT4 disposable and shoulder launched weapon systems.



The Carl-Gustaf weapons system, Program of Record in the US Army, is a world-leading weapon system within the support weapon category. It has been constantly modernized and enhanced to meet users’ changing needs. The latest version, the Carl-Gustaf M4/M3E1, reduces the weight from 10 kg/22 Ibs to less than 7 kg/15.5 Ibs. Carl-Gustaf is a battle-winning system for soldiers operating in demanding environments.



“Working with a global technology leader like Saab will expand both our global reach and the breadth of potential solutions for U.S. and coalition armies,” said Kim Ernzen, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. “Drawing from existing weapons, launchers, and sensors from the two companies’ land warfare portfolios will enable us to develop and offer advanced solutions on an accelerated timeline to meet emerging munitions needs”.



“Collaborating with Raytheon, utilizing their technical and product excellence, in combination with our technology will enhance the already world-leading Carl-Gustaf and AT4 weapon systems with additional capabilities that will even further increase the operational benefit for the end-user.” said Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.





Raytheon Company, with 2016 sales of $24 billion and 63,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



