The Force Multiplier, A Turnkey Aircraft on-Demand Contract Aircraft, Ready to Perform Flight Hours for Maritime and Ground Surveillance Missions

At the Dubai Airshow, Thales and PAL Aerospace are unveiling the Force Multiplier, an aircraft with an endurance of more than 10 flight hours which is specifically designed to provide an operational service that meets the immediate needs of both government and private customers in terms of maritime and ground surveillance.



The operations will include search and rescue at sea, life raft deployment, immigration control, surveillance of sporting events and forest fires, as well as border surveillance.



Users will be able to reserve flight hours as early as 2018, offering them an on-demand operational platform, without acquisition or maintenance support costs. Thales, as system supplier, will provide the SEARCHMASTER multirole surveillance radar, offering an unbeatable level of performance, and the AMASCOS multi-mission system, with its extended, scalable surveillance capabilities, as well as the ground station.



As a result, it will be possible to prepare mission data and share the tactical situation in real time. In addition, operators will have the opportunity to replay and analyse their missions. All of these features, which constitute input factors for real-time decision-making, will help ensure operators act efficiently and at exactly the right time. PAL will operate the service aircraft.



The aircraft will also be available for training of future flight crews, as customers participate in platform acquisition programmes.





