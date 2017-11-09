Acquisition of Two Corvettes by the United Arab Emirates

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Nov 09, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- The Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly, welcomes the intention expressed by the United Arab Emirates during the visit of the President of the Republic to acquire two corvettes GOWIND designed and produced by Naval Group, in partnership with the Emirati company ADSB.



During her recent trip to Abu Dhabi, the Minister for the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, presented to the UAE authorities the Gowind corvette, operated by the French Navy since 2012, and whose outstanding seakeeping and military capabilities make her particularly well-suited for missions such as sovereignty enforcement.



This decision further strengthens the strategic and military partnership between France and the United Arab Emirates, and represents a new export success for France.



Exports of military equipment are part of France's defense and security policy. Vital to our defense industry and the equipment of our armed forces, they also contribute to the strategic autonomy and influence of our country.



A veritable economic hub, France’s defense industry comprises about ten major groups and 4,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It currently employs 165,000 people. This number is expected to reach 200,000 in the next 10 years. In 2016, an order intake of €14 billion was achieved.



Florence Parly remains fully committed, alongside the President of the Republic, to ensure the success of French exports in the field of armaments.



