The F-35 Aircraft Marks the Start of A New Era for the Norwegian Armed Forces

(Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 10, 2017)

The F-35 remains crucial to the continued modernization of our Armed Forces and our ability to preserve Norwegian and allied security and interests. The Government marked the procurement with a ceremony at Ørland Air Base November 10th. – Today, we are marking an important milestone in the development of Norway’s defence capabilities: The arrival in Norway of the first F-35 Lightning II jets, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg.



“We mark the start of a new era for the Norwegian Armed Forces. The new combat aircraft will be a key factor in deterring any attack on Norway, as well as ensuring that we meet our obligations to the NATO alliance. The F-35 remains crucial to the continued modernization of our Armed Forces and our ability to preserve Norwegian and allied security and interests,” says Minister of Defence Frank Bakke-Jensen.



The F-35 is a 5th generation multi-role combat aircraft. It is a key procurement that ensures stronger and more relevant Norwegian Armed Forces in the future. The F-35 provides the Norwegian Armed Forces with a significantly strengthened strategic capability, in terms of sensors, weapons and survivability. This helps ensure that Norway is able to present any future opponent with a credible threshold against military aggression or coercion.



“We live in a more and more uncertain world. NATO is undertaking the biggest strengthening of our collective defences in decades. The Norwegian F-35 aircraft are an important contribution to this modernization and make the world’s strongest Alliance even stronger,” says NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



The F-35 is a lot more than simply an F-16 replacement. It adds a wide range of capabilities to our Armed Forces that Norway have never had before. The F-35 is not just a new fighter. It is a completely new weapons system.



“Norway’s participation in this programme enhances our ability to cooperate with other NATO countries, and at the same time gives us additional capabilities that we could never have acquired on our own. This illustrates the value of the Alliance we are a part of. It also shows that we are shouldering our share of the responsibility for ensuring that NATO has modern and effective capabilities,” says Prime Minister Erna Solberg.



Norway Celebrates Arrival of First Three F-35 Aircraft

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Nov 10, 2017)

ØRLAND AIR BASE, Norway --- Norwegian government, military and industry leaders celebrated the arrival of Norway’s first three F-35A Lighting II aircraft in a ceremony today at Ørland Air Base.



“We mark the start of a new era for the Norwegian Armed Forces,” said Norway’s Minister of Defence Frank Bakke-Jensen. “The new combat aircraft will be a key factor in deterring any attack on Norway, as well as ensuring that we meet our obligations to the NATO alliance. The F-35 remains crucial to the continued modernization of our Armed Forces and our ability to preserve Norwegian and allied security and interests.”



Norway’s three F-35A aircraft departed from Lockheed Martin’s Fort Worth, Texas facility on Nov. 3, 2017, and landed on Norwegian soil that same day at Ørland Air Base. Norway has taken delivery of 10 F-35s to date, three of which are now at Ørland Air Base and seven are stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, where Norwegian pilots are conducting training. Norway has plans to purchase up to 52 F-35 aircraft.



"Receiving the first F-35s at Ørland is a major milestone for Norway: it’s visible proof of Norway's commitment to the F-35 Program and Norway continues to be one of the strongest partners of the F-35 enterprise,” said Vice Admiral Mat Winter, F-35 Program Executive Officer. “We are really proud to be part of the opportunity to celebrate this exciting time with Norway."



Norway industry plays a key role in the development and production of the F-35. More than a dozen Norwegian companies are helping deliver the F-35, from manufacturing parts to providing services across the program. The Norwegian government also pioneered the requirement for a drag chute system for operations on short and icy runways, which will be tested at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska this winter.



“The cutting-edge technologies and teamwork of our industry partners here in Norway and around the world have made the F-35 an unequaled technological force,” said Marillyn Hewson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation. “With its range, speed, flexibility, and integrated-defense capabilities, the arrival of the F-35 in Norway will strengthen all of the Norwegian Armed Forces.”



The F-35 provides a transformational solution for Norway’s sovereign defense and will serve as a critical element of the Royal Norwegian Air Force for decades to come. A 5th Generation fighter jet, the F-35 combines advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and advanced sustainment.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



