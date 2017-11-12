Rostec CEO: Russia and UAE to Start Early Talks on Joint Civil Aircraft Production

(Source: Rostec; issued Nov 12, 2017)

Russia and the United Arab Emirates started preliminary talks on joint production of a civil aircraft, said CEO of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov. The joint production could be placed in UAE.



The aircraft would be based on Russia's single aisle twin passenger jet, the MC 21-400 with the capacity of 250 passengers.



"We will create a working group to discuss it further," said Rostec's CEO, Sergei Chemezov.



The meeting of the Russian delegation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took place on Sunday at Dubai Airshow 2017.



