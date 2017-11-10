New Extension to the Closing Date for the Canadian Surface Combatant Request for Proposals

(Source: Public Services and Procurement Canada; issued Nov 10, 2017)

OTTAWA, Ontario --- The Government of Canada and Irving Shipbuilding Inc. are extending the submission deadline for the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the design of the Canadian Surface Combatant fleet to November 30, 2017.



The Canadian Surface Combatant is the largest, most complex procurement undertaken by the Government of Canada, and the ships being built will form the backbone of the Royal Canadian Navy.



Based on lessons learned from the voluntary review process conducted during the summer of 2017, the Government of Canada and Irving Shipbuilding Inc. recently amended the Request for Proposals, including the Evaluation Plan, to simplify the submission requirements and to allow bidders to demonstrate the full potential of their proposed solution to satisfy Canada’s requirements. These amendments have maintained the requirements of the Royal Canadian Navy.



Following the amendments to the RFP, some bidders requested additional time to finalize their bids. Therefore, in accordance with established processes, the decision was made to extend the closing date so that bidders have every opportunity to submit compliant bids.



Targeted completion for the procurement process is scheduled for 2018 and the start of ship construction remains scheduled for the early 2020s.



The Government is committed to ensuring an open, fair and transparent procurement process that will provide the Royal Canadian Navy with the vessels it needs to do its work protecting Canadians.



Given the magnitude and importance of this project, every effort is being made to ensure that this procurement is effectively executed and that bidders have the opportunity to submit high quality compliant bids that provide good value for money and maximize Canadian Content.



Canada and Irving Shipbuilding intend to hold a Technical Briefing on the next stages of procurement process prior to the bid closing.



