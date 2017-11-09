Turkey, France and Italy Sign An Agreement On Air Defense

(Source: Eurosam; issued Nov 09, 2017)

The French, Italian and Turkish defense ministers (L to R) signed a Letter of Intent Nov 8 in Brussels covering the exchange of classified data and clearing the way for Eurosam to help Turkey develop its future air defenses. (IT MoD photo)

On November 8th the Turkish, Italian and French defense ministers signed an intergovernmental agreement (Letter of Intent). The event took place in NATO headquarters, in Brussels.



The agreement states the three countries’ intent to strengthen their relationship in defence matters, starting with air and missile defence.



Turkey has been seeking for years to develop a national long-range air and missile defense system. Discussion with France and Italy focused on a solution using Eurosam SAMP/T as a stepping stone to the complete Turkish system LORAMIDS.



Eurosam is thus teaming with Turkish partners Aselsan and Roketsan to develop LORAMIDS.



The signature of the LoI is a strong token of the governments support and will to proceed.



