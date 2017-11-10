The European Union Is Stepping Up Efforts to Improve Military Mobility

(Source: European Commission; issued Nov 10, 2017)





The



"European citizens understand that only together, as a Union, can we tackle the security challenges of our times. Cooperation inside the European Union and with our partners has become a must. There is a growing demand for our Member States to coordinate and work together on defence. So, while we are moving forward with the Permanent Structured Cooperation to make our defence more effective, we have also decided to further strengthen military mobility among EU Member States and in cooperation with NATO," said High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini upon adoption of the Communication.



Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: "The European Union has a modern transport network that serves the needs of Europeans. These needs can also be of a military nature. The swift movement of military personnel and equipment is hindered by physical, legal and regulatory barriers. This creates inefficiencies in public spending, delays, disruptions, and above all a greater vulnerability. It is high time we maximise civil and military synergies also through our transport network in an efficient and sustainable manner."



Due to the specific status of armed forces and equipment, military mobility is legally bound by a range of national decisions and EU rules, but there is room for a more coordinated and harmonised approach which would maximise the EU-added value and build on civilian/military synergies.



With the Joint Communication, the European Commission and the High Representative are setting out how they will work to facilitate and to help expedite military mobility, ranging from routine needs to strategic pre-deployment of military forces and resources – all this will be done in full respect of the sovereignty of Member States, in synergy with civilian activities and without disrupting civilian use of infrastructure or unnecessary inconveniences. Any action will be coordinated not just between the EU and the Member States, but also with other relevant stakeholders, especially NATO.



Key lines of action for stepping up military mobility within the EU are:



-- To develop a shared understanding of the needs and requirements, which will need to be further examined and agreed upon by the Member States.



-- To develop a common understanding on the infrastructure to be used and its impact on the infrastructural standards.



-- To address relevant regulatory and procedural issues (customs, dangerous goods, other legal barriers, national procedures).



As regards infrastructure policy, the Joint Communication proposes to build on the existing Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). It identifies a number of points on which synergies could be envisaged. This includes the possible dual use of the network for civilian and military purposes, cooperation with defence stakeholders as regards the TEN-T policy database (TENtec) and a reflection on the use of the Connecting Europe Facility – the funding instrument implementing the TEN-T – in the defence field.



Next steps



By March 2018, the High Representative and the Commission will propose an Action Plan on Military Mobility for Member States' endorsement. This plan will suggest recommended actions, implementing actors and ambitious timelines on how to address identified barriers hampering military mobility in European territory, building on the results of the European Defence Agency's Ad Hoc Working Group on Military Mobility, established recently to provide expert input.



Background



Since the end of the Cold War, military movement in Europe – for example for major exercises – has become much less frequent. In today's security environment however, the European defence forces depend on the ability to move quickly, both in the EU as well as NATO context.



Several initiatives are already helping to improve military mobility in the EU context: transport infrastructure is a good example of existing opportunities to increase the coherence and synergies between defence issues and existing Union policies. Member States are furthermore taking forward a number of projects in the framework of the European Defence Agency (e.g. the Multimodal Transport Hub project).



The Joint Communication on improving military mobility is in line with the EU Global Strategy for Foreign and Security Policy as well as the principles that underpin the "defence package" proposed last year.



(ends)

BRUSSELS --- As part of the drive to better protect citizens and improve the Union's security environment, the European Commission and the High Representative are proposing a number of actions to improving military mobility within the European Union.The Joint Communication adopted today outlines steps to be taken to address the obstacles which are hampering the movement of military equipment and personnel across the EU with the aim of facilitating and expediting their mobility to react in a fast and effective way to internal and external crises. In doing so, the European Commission and the High Representative are delivering on the commitment to use all the tools at their disposal to build a Union that protects."European citizens understand that only together, as a Union, can we tackle the security challenges of our times. Cooperation inside the European Union and with our partners has become a must. There is a growing demand for our Member States to coordinate and work together on defence. So, while we are moving forward with the Permanent Structured Cooperation to make our defence more effective, we have also decided to further strengthen military mobility among EU Member States and in cooperation with NATO," said High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini upon adoption of the Communication.Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: "The European Union has a modern transport network that serves the needs of Europeans. These needs can also be of a military nature. The swift movement of military personnel and equipment is hindered by physical, legal and regulatory barriers. This creates inefficiencies in public spending, delays, disruptions, and above all a greater vulnerability. It is high time we maximise civil and military synergies also through our transport network in an efficient and sustainable manner."Due to the specific status of armed forces and equipment, military mobility is legally bound by a range of national decisions and EU rules, but there is room for a more coordinated and harmonised approach which would maximise the EU-added value and build on civilian/military synergies.With the Joint Communication, the European Commission and the High Representative are setting out how they will work to facilitate and to help expedite military mobility, ranging from routine needs to strategic pre-deployment of military forces and resources – all this will be done in full respect of the sovereignty of Member States, in synergy with civilian activities and without disrupting civilian use of infrastructure or unnecessary inconveniences. Any action will be coordinated not just between the EU and the Member States, but also with other relevant stakeholders, especially NATO.Key lines of action for stepping up military mobility within the EU are:-- To develop a shared understanding of the needs and requirements, which will need to be further examined and agreed upon by the Member States.-- To develop a common understanding on the infrastructure to be used and its impact on the infrastructural standards.-- To address relevant regulatory and procedural issues (customs, dangerous goods, other legal barriers, national procedures).As regards infrastructure policy, the Joint Communication proposes to build on the existing Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). It identifies a number of points on which synergies could be envisaged. This includes the possible dual use of the network for civilian and military purposes, cooperation with defence stakeholders as regards the TEN-T policy database (TENtec) and a reflection on the use of the Connecting Europe Facility – the funding instrument implementing the TEN-T – in the defence field.By March 2018, the High Representative and the Commission will propose an Action Plan on Military Mobility for Member States' endorsement. This plan will suggest recommended actions, implementing actors and ambitious timelines on how to address identified barriers hampering military mobility in European territory, building on the results of the European Defence Agency's Ad Hoc Working Group on Military Mobility, established recently to provide expert input.Since the end of the Cold War, military movement in Europe – for example for major exercises – has become much less frequent. In today's security environment however, the European defence forces depend on the ability to move quickly, both in the EU as well as NATO context.Several initiatives are already helping to improve military mobility in the EU context: transport infrastructure is a good example of existing opportunities to increase the coherence and synergies between defence issues and existing Union policies. Member States are furthermore taking forward a number of projects in the framework of the European Defence Agency (e.g. the Multimodal Transport Hub project).The Joint Communication on improving military mobility is in line with the EU Global Strategy for Foreign and Security Policy as well as the principles that underpin the "defence package" proposed last year.(ends)

EDA Provides Expert Input for Action Plan on Military Mobility

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued Nov 10, 2017)

BRUSSELS --- Military movement and transport received an important boost today through the Joint Communication of the European Commission and the High Representative on Improving Military Mobility in the European Union.



The Joint Communication identifies areas in which the EU will work to facilitate and help expedite military mobility. The European Defence Agency (EDA) set up a dedicated Ad Hoc Working Group in September to support the elaboration of a follow-on Action Plan on Military Mobility by spring 2018.



The Joint Communication adopted today outlines steps to be taken to address the obstacles that hamper movement of military equipment and personnel across the EU with the aim of facilitating and expediting their mobility.



“Defence forces depend on the ability to move quickly. Physical, legal and regulatory barriers can lead to delays, disruptions, higher costs and vulnerability. Successful EDA projects such as the EU Multimodal Transport Hub and the Diplomatic Clearances initiative for military air transport demonstrate the advantages of a coordinated European approach to military movement. However, these are patchwork solutions. What is missing is a consistent approach allowing military personnel and equipment to cross borders swiftly and smoothly. The EDA’s existing expertise in this domain provides the best platform for the EU and the Member States to build a comprehensive action plan promoting civil/military synergies”, said Jorge Domecq, EDA Chief Executive.



Tasked by the Member States, the European Defence Agency recently put in place an expert-level Ad Hoc Working Group to address the persistent shortfalls and promote better coordination and enhanced synergies among all stakeholders. The objectives of the working group are to identify obstacles and barriers to cross-border movement and surface transit of military personnel and assets, to map existing initiatives and shortfalls, identify relevant actors at EU and national level and to develop an action plan with dedicated tasks and responsibilities including a roadmap with timelines.



Among the principles to be followed are avoidance of duplication and inclusiveness in order to address all relevant stakeholders. The expert group will deliver its report in spring 2018, based on which the High Representative and the European Commission will build an Action Plan on Military Mobility.



Existing projects



The EDA currently runs two projects which are dedicated to removing regulatory, legal or procedural obstacles to military movement of troops and airlift capabilities:



-- In 2014, fourteen Member States decided to launch a dedicated project within the European Defence Agency dedicated to an EU Multimodal Transport Hub.



Those Member States have identified the need to better coordinate military movement. A Multimodal Hub Transport (M2TH) network is being developed in order to facilitate the fast movement of troops, through harmonised regulations, procedures and process as well as pooling and sharing of assets and infrastructure in Europe.



Core to this project is the central coordination of movement, identifying a physical network of locations and identifying services to be provided. Execution uses simplified and harmonised procedures within the boundaries of EU legislation and national laws. Other Member States have shown interest in joining this project.



-- The aim of EDA’s Diplomatic Clearances Technical Arrangement is to harmonise procedures for overflights and landings of EU nations’ military registered or operated transport aircraft. The arrangement enables the 16 signatory Member States to operate without the need to submit diplomatic requests for each flight, with an annual diplomatic clearance number issued.



This common mechanism increases efficiency and effectiveness of European airlift, giving more flexibility during mission preparation and mission execution. Furthermore, it saves Member States’ human and financial resources with a significantly reduced number of required requests and notifications. A dedicated online portal provides basic transparency on national policies and procedures for granting diplomatic clearances for military transport aircraft.



-ends-

