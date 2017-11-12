Foreign F-35 Partners Work Up Interim Solution for ALIS Sovereignty Concerns (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal; posted Nov 12, 2017)

By Leigh Giangreco

DUBAI --- Australia expects to field a mature solution to address sovereignty concerns prompted by Lockheed Martin’s Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) by 2020, the Royal Australian Air Force’s head of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme tells FlightGlobal.Australia and other F-35 partners are close to developing a system that will segregate their aircraft from the normal flow of data going to ALIS, as well as separate facilities to develop their own mission data files to protect operational sovereignty.Lockheed’s ALIS keeps data on the fifth-generation fighter’s health monitoring systems, training and flight logs, but also functions as a global data hub that orders parts and schedules training. Following each flight, ALIS is supposed to automatically transmit information back to Lockheed’s ALIS hub in Fort Worth, Texas, which has caused concern for foreign partners who worry the automated data stream violates their sovereignty.Each foreign F-35 partner is coming up with its own solution that will manage the flow of information between individual nations and industry, Air Vice Marshal Leigh Gordon said at the annual Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference this week.“Ultimately, there will be a standard gateway off of the programme that we can all work with, but in the interim we’re thinking for each nation to bring a gateway along and have that integrated,” he tells FlightGlobal. “We expect the gateway will allow us to inspect and decide when information gets passed.” (end of excerpt)-ends-