Boeing, Emirates Announce Commitment for 40 787-10 Dreamliners

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Nov 12, 2017)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates --- Boeing and Emirates, one of the world's largest airlines, announced a commitment to purchase 40 787-10 Dreamliners at the 2017 Dubai Airshow. The deal, including airplanes and related equipment, is valued at $15.1 billion at current list prices.



Emirates is the world's largest Boeing 777 operator and will be the first to receive the new 777X in 2020. In selecting the 787-10, Emirates complements their 777 fleet with a medium twin-aisle airplane that offers 25 percent better fuel efficiency per seat and emissions than the airplanes it replaces.



"Emirates' orders today will be delivered from 2022, taking the airline well into the 2030s. Some of these will be replacements so that we maintain a young and efficient fleet, and others will power our future network growth. We see the 787 as a great complement to our 777 and A380 fleet, providing us with more flexibility to serve a range of destinations as we develop our global route network," said His Highness Sheik Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.



"It has always been Emirates' strategy to invest in the most advanced and efficient aircraft, and today's orders reflect that. Today's announcement also speaks to our confidence in the future of aviation in the UAE and the region."



"We are excited that Emirates has selected the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to power its fleet expansion and future growth. This is an airplane that will set a new benchmark for operating economics in the commercial aviation industry when it enters service next year," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. "Emirates' endorsement of the 787 Dreamliner extends our long-standing partnership and will sustain many jobs in the United States."



According to the U.S. Department of Commerce formula, a deal of this size would support more than 75,000 direct and indirect US jobs.



The 787-10 is the largest member of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner family, which is the fastest-selling twin-aisle airplane in history. More than 65 customers have ordered more than 1,275 Dreamliners to date thanks to the family's ultra-fuel efficiency and passenger-preferred experience. Emirates' commitment pushes the total number of new 787 orders and commitments this year to more than 180; and more than 210 orders and commitments for the 787-10 overall.



Boeing has delivered more than 600 787s since deliveries began in 2011. The 787 fleet has flown more than 200 million passengers while saving over 19 billion pounds of fuel, enabling airlines to open more than 170 new nonstop routes around the world.



The 787-10 Dreamliner is 5.5 meters (18 ft) longer than the 787-9 yet shares more than 95% commonality with its smaller sibling. With its unprecedented low fuel use and operating costs, the 787-10 is the most efficient replacement for older twin-aisle jets such as the A330-300.



-ends-

