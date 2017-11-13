General Atomics Acquires Assets of Surrey-US, LLC

(Source: General Atomics; issued Nov 13, 2017)

SAN DIEGO, CA. --- General Atomics announced today that it has acquired the majority of the assets of Surrey Satellite Technology US LLC (Surrey-US), an Englewood, Colorado-based provider of innovative small satellite technologies, systems and services.



The assets and workforce will be integrated into General Atomics’ Electromagnetic Systems Group (GA-EMS) to support the organization’s growth initiatives focused on the development and delivery of small satellite and advanced payload systems.



“We look forward to the Surrey-US team joining us as we continue to expand our portfolio of small satellite and mission-support capabilities,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “The Surrey-US team’s expertise in designing and deploying small satellites and end-to-end mission solutions is complementary to ours. We are excited that GA-EMS now will offer ground-to-space solutions utilizing nano, micro and small satellites from 3U to 500 kg with a high degree of modularity and payload flexibility.”



Surrey-US was established in 2008 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of UK-based Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL) to address the U.S. market and its core capabilities include the complete design, manufacture, launch and operation of small satellites. SSTL is a world-renowned leader in the design, development and deployment of small satellites, with a 35-year legacy of successful launches, and a proven track record in pioneering and delivery of small satellite and complete mission solutions for defense, telecommunications, earth observation, and technology demonstrations.





GA-EMS is a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of first-of-a-kind electromagnetic and electric power generation systems. GA-EMS’ research, development and technology innovation has led to an expanding portfolio of specialized products and integrated system solutions supporting aviation, space systems and satellites, missile defense, power and energy, and processing and monitoring applications for critical defense, industrial, and commercial customers worldwide.



-ends-

