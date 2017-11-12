UAE Plans to Build Light Attack Fighter Plane Soon

(Source: Khaleej Times; posted November 12, 2017

By Waheed Abbas

Calidus B-250 has already generated significant interest among regional and international air forces, and its characteristics make it a good contender from reconnaissance and trainer platform

DUBAI --- In a major landmark in the history of the UAE's defence aviation industry, the Abu Dhabi-based company Calidus has launched a light attack fighter aircraft and will soon start building it within the country.



Hamdan Abdulla Al Shkeili, chief software engineer, Calidus, said the company has put up one prototype of B250 on display at the Dubai Airshow and another is participating in the flying display.



"We have negotiations with many customers; we are very competitive, too, in terms of pricing which will surprise many when we'll release it soon. We have full IP rights as well. We plan to build an industrial complex in Al Ain city for complete manufacturing of B250 here locally. We have started work and will be completing soon. But I can't disclose the investment and further information," Al Shkeili said.



"Warfare conditions have changed. You have asymetric warfare where army is hitting small groups. So, you need solutions that give high-end performance and are powerful for the pilots to identify threats and attack them. You need something that is not expensive in terms of operational cost and good in performance too."



Al Shkeili revealed that they have the suppliers from all over the world but the intellectual property rights belong to Calidus. Calidus B-250, according to Al Shkeili, has already generated significant interest among regional and international air forces, and its characteristics make it a good contender from reconnaissance and trainer platform, with an extensive multirole weapons capability.



American multinational company Rockwell Collins, which provides avionics and information technology systems and services to governmental agencies and aircraft manufacturers, is strategic partner in the project.



"The UAE aerospace and defense industry continues to grow. We look forward to working with Calidus to provide our expertise to develop new, local capabilities so customers in the region are equipped to succeed," said Colin Mahoney, senior vice-president, International and Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins.



New Calidus B-250 Aircraft to Feature Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion Integrated Avionics

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Nov 13, 2017)

DUBAI --- Rockwell Collins has been selected by Calidus, a new aircraft manufacturer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to provide Pro Line Fusion on the new B-250 light attack aircraft with multi-role capabilities. Launched at the Dubai Airshow, the aircraft is designed for combat and asymmetric warfare.



“The UAE aerospace and defense industry continues to grow and Calidus is a part of making that happen,” said Colin Mahoney, senior vice president, International and Service Solutions for Rockwell Collins. “We look forward to working with Calidus to provide our expertise to develop new, local capabilities so customers in the region are equipped to succeed.”



Commenting on the selection of the Pro Line Fusion integrated avionics system, Hamdan Al Shkeili, chief software engineer and official spokesperson for Calidus said, “We welcome Rockwell Collins as our strategic partner for the B-250’s avionics. This partnership reflects our will to ensure our new light attack aircraft with multi-role capabilities is built around the missions it will fulfill, and will offer its pilots the most advanced, leading-edge technology throughout every one of its components.”



Pro Line Fusion is flexible enough to enhance the aircraft’s multi-role mission of basic and advanced flight training, counterinsurgency (COIN), close air support (CAS), and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).



“The fully integrated Pro Line Fusion cockpit provides a flight deck that connects the aircrew to the aircraft, battlespace and the mission in an unprecedented seamless way,” said Talel Kamel, managing director for Rockwell Collins in the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa. “The system is highly intuitive for pilots just learning the basics of flight or for advanced aircraft maneuvering.”



The Pro Line Fusion system features advanced graphical interfaces integrated with a digital Head-Up Display (HUD), intuitive icons, easily configurable touchscreen and multi-function display windows, all leading to enhanced situational awareness during all phases of flight and in different flying conditions.



Pro Line Fusion is already operational on a number of different platforms, including business jet, air transport, tilt-rotor and military flight decks. The system has also been successfully demonstrated for use as a ground control station for unmanned aerial system (UAS) applications.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers’ futures.



