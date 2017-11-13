French AWACS Will Soon Have Tactical Satellite Datalink

(Source: French Ministry of Defense; issued Nov 13, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Directorate General of Armament (DGA) is launching the integration of a tactical satellite data link on the fleet of four E-3F AWACS of the Air Force, in addition to existing satellite capabilities.



This capability will enable an in-theater aircraft to exchange tactical situation reports with distant command centers that are out of radio range but connected to secure IP (Internet Protocol) networks. The data will be exchanged as Link 16 (JREAP-C) messages via an Inmarsat 4 link.



The modifications will be carried out by Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance from 2018 and 2020, during the major maintenance visits of the aircraft.



New computer terminals will be installed on the consoles of the mission system for the implementation of this messaging, paving the way for future capability upgrades.



