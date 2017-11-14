Wataniya Airways to Add 25 A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov 14, 2017)

DUBAI --- Golden Falcon Aviation, the exclusive aircraft provider of Wataniya Airways, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 25 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft.



The agreement was signed at the Dubai Airshow 2017 by Dr. Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, Chairman of Golden Falcon Aviation, and John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft in the presence of Ali Al Fouzan, Chairman of Wataniya Airways.



Wataniya Airways resumed operations in July 2017 and currently operates a fleet of two A320ceo aircraft serving several destinations in the Middle East and Europe from its home base in Kuwait. The A320neo Family will contribute to the airline’s strategic vision to become the fastest growing and leading airline in the country.



Wataniya Chairman Ali Al Fouzan: "We are looking forward to upgrading and further enhancing our fleet. The A320neo Family will offer our customers the most comfortable and modern cabins with 18-inch wide seats whilst ensuring profitability and efficiency. The addition of the aircraft will enable us to further strengthen our network as we continue to serve our valued customers”.



“This new order of 25 A320neo Family aircraft demonstrates the confidence in our leading single-aisle aircraft,’’ said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “Its operational efficiency and unrivalled passenger comfort make it the perfect choice for Wataniya fleet expansion and growth plans.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5,200 orders received from 95 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured nearly 60 percent of the market.



-ends-

