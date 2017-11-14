Ukrainian Army Has Task to Achieve NATO Compatibility Till End of 2020

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 14, 2017)

“The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and Armed Forces of Ukraine implement the Action Plan on defence reform in 2016-2020,” Acting Secretary of State of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Volodymyr Hovor said it during a briefing before direct government telephone line.



These activities are coordinated by the Committee of Reforms of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and Armed Forces of Ukraine.



“All approved documents of defence planning define tasks to achieve NATO compatibility till the end of 2020”, Mr Hovor said.



