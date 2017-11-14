LEAP Engine Delivering on Commitments in Commercial Service

DUBAI, U.A.E --- CFM International's advanced LEAP engine continues to set a new industry standard for fuel efficiency and asset utilization as fleet continues the most rapid buildup in commercial aviation history.



The first LEAP-powered commercial flight happened on August 2, 2016 on a Pegasus Airlines flight from Istanbul to Antalya. Since then, more than 130 LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B-powered aircraft have entered service with a total of 24 operators on four continents. Overall, this fleet has logged more than 400,000 flight hours and 200,000 flight cycles.



"The LEAP fleet ramp up story is really quite exceptional," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "The fleet is currently logging 100,000 flight hours per month and we expect to achieve the one-million flight hour milestone during the first quarter of 2018. The engine is delivering all of the promised fuel efficiency, as well as world-class reliability. In fact, aircraft powered by the LEAP engine are flying 96 percent of available days. This is simply unprecedented for a new engine."



The LEAP is providing operators a 15 percent improvement in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to today's best CFM engine, along with dramatic reductions in engine noise. All this technology is focused on providing better utilization, including CFM's legendary reliability out of the box; greater asset availability; enhanced time on wing margins to help keep maintenance costs low; and minimized maintenance actions, all supported by sophisticated analytics that enable CFM to provide tailored, predictive maintenance over the life of the product.





LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines and the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines.



CFM Seeing Record Production in 2017; Orders Continue at Near-Record Levels

DUBAI, U.A.E. --- CFM International will achieve record production levels in 2017, with a planned rate of 1,800, to 1,900 engines by year end. At the same time, the company has logged near-record orders, with a total of 2,944 engines booked through October.



"It has been quite a year for CFM, and we're not done yet," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "The Supply Chain has already reached our 2018 planned rate of 20 LEAP engines per week and we have nearly completed implementation of our dual-source strategy. While all of that is going on, customers have continued to show their preference for CFM products, placing nearly 3,000 engine orders through October. It is both gratifying and humbling. We know that we need to deliver what we have promised and continue to earn that trust every day."



In 2016, CFM delivered a total of 1,693 CFM56 engines and 77 LEAP engines as the company began the transition to the new product line. CFM is on track to deliver 1,400 CFM56 engines and more than 450 LEAP engines this year ; LEAP production will double in 2018 to approximately 1,100 to 1,200 engines as part of the ramp-up that will eventually lead to more than 2,000 LEAP engines per year by 2020.





The CFM56 and LEAP engines are products of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines, with more than 32,000 engines delivered to date to more than 570 operators around the globe.



The LEAP engine is delivering double-digit improvements in fuel efficiency, emissions and noise, while maintaining the legendary reliability and low cost of ownership of its predecessor, the ubiquitous CFM56 engine family. The LEAP-1A is an engine as an option on the A320neo family; the LEAP-1B is the sole powerplant for Boeing's new 737 MAX; and the LEAP-1C engine is the sole Western powerplant for the COMAC C919.



