First Japanese-Built F-35B Lands at Misawa AB

(Source: US Air Force; issued Nov 15, 2017)

A Defense Contract Management Agency pilot landed at Misawa air base on Nov. 2 with the first Japanese-built F-35B, assembled at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Komaki South F-35 Final Assembly and Check Out facility. (USAF photo)

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan --- A Defense Contract Management Agency government flight representative landed the first Japanese-made F-35B on Misawa AB's runway, Nov. 2.



Maj. Elijah Supper piloted the brand-new aircraft from the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Komaki South F-35 Final Assembly and Check Out facility.



“This F-35 is one of the most clean and well-built aircraft I have ever seen,” Supper said. “The Japanese take great pride in this aircraft and have ensured it’s made to the highest standard."



Although the aircraft is a Japanese Air Self-Dense Force-owned jet, it is required to go through final function tests in the United States to ensure all future F-35B's produced in Japan are up to standard.



To ensure the jet arrives securely in the United States, Supper stopped at here to undergo safety checks on the F-35B before flying across the ocean.



"After our final inspections, the JASDF will roll out the F-35 in their fleet," explained Supper. "This will only further enhance our strong bilateral ties, allowing us to win future wars.”



