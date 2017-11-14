UAE Armed Forces Award Dh13.13b Contracts in 3 Days at Dubai Airshow

(Source: Khaleej Times; posted Nov 14, 2017)

By Waheed Abbas

DUBAI --- The UAE Armed Forces on Tuesday announced that it had signed dozens of contracts worth Dh13.13 billion ($3.57 billion—Ed.) in the first three days of the Dubai Airshow including a contract to upgrade Mirage 2000-9 aircraft, said a senior official on Tuesday.



On the third-day alone, the Armed Forces signed Dh3.34 billion worth of contracts for purchase and upgrade of bomb materials, logistics equipment, maintenance of radar system among others.



"The UAE Armed Forces have announced their intention to sign a contract with Dassault and Thales to upgrade their Mirage 2000-9 aircraft," said Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the Ministry of Defense and Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Idex 2017.



He said this modernisation is aimed at promoting and supporting the comprehensive development of the country's armed forces in various branches and in line with their requirements. Without disclosing the value of the deal, he said Mirage deal is meant for equipment and aircraft upgrade for the next 10 years.



Technical teams are working on the specifications and other details, so more details will be revealed in due course, Al-Balushi told media during the press conference.



-- Raytheon Company, based in the US, was awarded a major contract of Dh2.5 billion by the UAE Armed Forces for purchase of GBU-12 and GBU-10 bombs materials and equipment.



-- Al-Balushi revealed that Dh157 million contract was awarded for the establishment of a remotely-controlled system for training centre to CAE Maritime Middle East. Another contract worth Dh41.32 million was awarded to Iomax USA for modernisation and provision of maintenance services for Air Tractor Aircraft.



-- Switzerland's Rheinmetall Air Defence signed a deal with the UAE Armed Forces to supply 35mm artillery shells for Air Defense valued at Dh32.67 million. Another contract for the purchase of MK-82 and MK-84 bombs was signed with Turkey's Chemical and Mechanical Industries Corporation worth Dh74 million.



-- Al-Balushi announced on the third day of Dubai Airshow that the UAE Armed Forces also inked a contract with Abu Dhabi-based national carrier Etihad Airways to provide transportation and shipping of materials and equipment worth Dh165.28 million. While Belarus-based Beltech Export will provide maintenance services and rehabilitation of the radar system at an estimated cost of Dh57.55 million, he said.



-- One of the biggest contracts - Dh305.45 million - was awarded to the UAE-based C4 Advanced Solutions for providing telecommunication and information technology services with two-year of logistical support, it was revealed at the press conference.



-- On Monday, the UAE announced a Dh6 billion with American firm Lockheed Martin Corp to upgrade F-16 jet fighters.



