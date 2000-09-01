Dassault Aviation Welcomes the Mirage 2000-9 Upgrade

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued Nov 14, 2017)

The UAE announced at the Dubai Airshow that they will upgrade their fleet of Mirage 2000-9 fighters to extend their service life by 10 years. Technical teams are finalizing specifications and other details. (Dassault photo)

SAINT-CLOUD, France --- Today, during the Dubai Airshow, the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces have announced their intention to sign with Dassault Aviation a contract for the upgrade of their Mirage 2000-9 fleet.



Dassault Aviation welcomes this decision and is grateful to the UAE authorities for their trust.



For more than 40 years, starting with the Mirage 5, Dassault Aviation has been honored to support the United Arab Emirates Air Force & Air Defence (UAE AF & AD) in all their missions to ensure the United Arab Emirates’ sovereignty.



This historical partnership has led to the acquisition of the Mirage 2000 and the commendable Mirage 2000-9 programme.



The excellence of the aircraft and the success of the programme have been remarkably demonstrated with the very high availability of the Mirage 2000-9 and the high quality of its participation in international coalition operations.



“Dassault Aviation, which has been a reliable partner of the UAE for over 40 years, is fully committed to meet the operational requirements and to support the strategic challenges of the UAE AF & AD for the coming decades”, has declared Eric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation.





The United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Announces the Upgrade of their Mirage 2000-9 Fleet

(Source: Thales; issued Nov 15, 2017)

During the Dubai Airshow, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed forces have announced their intention to sign a contract for the upgrade of their Mirage 2000-9 fleet. Thales, together with Dassault Aviation, is grateful to the UAE authorities for their trust.



“Thales' advanced digital technologies help our customers to make the optimum tactical decisions in real time. This new announcement illustrates the trust UAE Armed Forces has in Thales for more than 45 years,” said Patrice Caine, Thales Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.



On board the Mirage 2000-9, Thales supplies the complete electronic combat solutions to meet the pilot’s need for tactical information, enhanced survivability and operational effectiveness including: mission computer system, fire control radar, electronic warfare suite, optronics systems, communications navigation and identification, cockpit display systems, helmet mounted system display and electrical system.





