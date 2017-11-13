Russian Helicopters Concluded the First Export Contract for the Supply of Mi-171А2

(Source: Rostec; issued Nov 13, 2017)

The Russian Helicopters holding within the framework of the international exhibition Dubai Airshow 2017 concluded the first export contract for the supply of the civil helicopter Mi-171А2. The agreement is signed with the Indian Vectra Group company.



According to the document the medium, multi-purpose helicopter Mi-171А2 will be handed over to the Client in 2018. In addition, the contract provides for the option as regards one more machine as the holding press service reports.



“The whole raft of potential clients worldwide closely follows the development of this project so I am sure that certification and successful operation of Mi-171А2 in India will allow for implementing their interests into new contracts”, noted Andrey Boginsky, Director General of the Russian Helicopters holding.



The multi-purpose helicopter Mi-171А2 is the result of modernizing of the machines from the famous series Мi-8/Мi-17. The structure of Mi-171А2 underwent more than 80 changes as compared with the basic model. In particular, the helicopter is equipped with the engines VK-2500PS-03 with the digital control system.



The machine hosts the digital navigation instrumentation with display data indication, which allowed for reduction of crew to two persons. The incorporation of airborne avionics for diagnostics and control equipment assigned for monitoring of the main systems enhanced the reliability of the helicopter and allowed for reducing time for its technical maintenance. Mi-171А2 hosts more efficient Х-shaped antitorque propeller and a new main rotor with all-composite blades.



