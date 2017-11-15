Rolls-Royce Welcomes EGYPTAIR as New Trent 1000 Operator

(Source: Rolls-Royce; issued Nov 15, 2017)

Rolls-Royce has welcomed EGYPTAIR as a new Trent 1000 engine operator, following its decision to lease six Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from AerCap.



The aircraft will be powered by the latest version of the Trent 1000, the Trent 1000 TEN (Thrust, Efficiency and New Technology). This engine incorporates technologies from the Trent XWB and Advance engine programme to deliver excellent aircraft economics and environmental performance.



The Trent 1000 TEN, which will power all variants of the Boeing 787, will enter service shortly.



Safwat Musallam, Chairman and CEO of EGYPTAIR Holding Company, said: “We are pleased to select the Trent 1000 for this important next step in our fleet development plans. We have previous experience of Trent engines and how they can support our drive to deliver better customer service and greater efficiency.”



Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, said: “AerCap is extremely proud to have been selected by EGYPTAIR to support their widebody fleet renewal program. These new generation aircraft and engines will enhance EGYPTAIR’s fleet for many years to come and we look forward to seeing the aircraft in service.”



John Kelly, Rolls-Royce, Senior Vice President – Customers, said: “We warmly welcome EGYPTAIR to our growing family of Trent 1000 operators and look forward to supporting a valued customer and provide a smooth entry into service for this important fleet expansion. We have a close relationship with AerCap, a leading global lessor, and remain committed to supporting their operations worldwide.”



The Trent 1000 has powered the first flight of every version of the Dreamliner – the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10.



EgyptAir has previously selected the Trent 700 engine and TotalCare for its fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft.





EGYPTAIR is the national airline of Egypt, based in Cairo. It was established on May 7th, 1932 as the first airline in the Middle East and Africa and the seventh in the world to join IATA. EGYPTAIR network reaches more than 70 destinations to about 60 countries around the world to meet the needs of its customers. EGYPTAIR is a Star Alliance member since July 2008.



-ends-

