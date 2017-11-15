Egyptair Selects LEAP-1A Engine for New A320neos

(Source: CFM International; issued Nov 15, 2017)

DUBAI, U.A.E. --- Egyptian flag carrier EGYPTAIR today announced that it will lease 15 new Airbus A320neo aircraft powered by CFM International's LEAP-1A engine from AerCap. The airline is scheduled to begin taking delivery shortly.



"We have been impressed with everything we have seen about the LEAP engine in service," said Mr. Safwat Musallam, chairman & CEO of EGYPTAIR. "The performance and very high utilization rates CFM has achieved will be very important to our operations. These new aircraft are a key element in our fleet modernization strategy and we know we can count on CFM to ensure that the introduction will be a smooth one."



EGYPTAIR is a long-time CFM customer and currently operates a fleet of 29 CFM56-7B-powered Boeing Generation 737-800 aircraft.



Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, said: "AerCap is extremely proud to have been selected by EGYPTAIR to support its narrowbody fleet renewal program. These new generation aircraft and engines will enhance EGYPTAIR's fleet for many years to come and we look forward to seeing the aircraft in service."



"EGYPTAIR's continued confidence in CFM products and services is highly gratifying," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We look forward to working closing with them to introduce the new LEAP engine into their fleet."



The LEAP engine entered commercial service in August 2016 and is providing its more than 20 operators with a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions. To date, the fleet in service has logged nearly 200,000 engine flight cycles and 400,000 engine flight hours while maintaining CFM's industry-leading reliability.





EGYPTAIR Airlines is the core of EGYPTAIR Holding. Throughout more than 85 years of service, the airline have successfully extended its network to reach major destinations around the world. EGYPTAIR has been an active member of the Star Alliance since July 2008. Being a part of that huge network, EGYTPAIR customers can reach more destinations in 162 countries all over the globe.



AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of September 30, 2017, 1,506 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.





The LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. This engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history and CFM has received orders and commitments for a total of nearly 14,000 LEAP engines across all three models through October 2017.



