Air Senegal Orders Two A330neo Aircraft: First airline in Africa to purchase the latest fuel-efficient widebody aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov 16, 2017)

DUBAI --- Air Senegal, the national carrier of Senegal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for two A330neo aircraft, which is the new re-engined version of the best-selling A330 widebody airliner. The A330neo will benefit the airline’s growth and business expansion in the future. The agreement makes Air Senegal the first airline in Africa to select the A330neo.



The agreement was announced during a signing ceremony at the Dubai Airshow in the presence of Maimouna Ndoye Seck, Minister of Air transport and Development of Airport Infrastructure, Senegal. Air Senegal will launch operations in 2018, the airline plans to use the A330neo to develop its medium and long-haul network with the aircraft offering cutting-edge technology along with more efficient operations.



Philippe Bohn, CEO Air Senegal said “Aviation is a catalyst for economic development and this purchase demonstrates Senegal’s ambitions for economic growth in line with the country’s strategy to accelerate progress towards emergence (Plan Emerging Senegal). The A330neo has proven itself to be the right aircraft, combining low operating costs, long range flying capability and high levels of comfort. We are looking forward to launch operations and offer our customers best-in-class service”



“We are very pleased to welcome Air Senegal among our A330neo customers. The A330neo offers the latest in fuel saving technologies combined with best-in-class comfort, reliability and operational efficiency. The A330 is the ideal choice for Air Senegal to build its network and become West Africa’s fastest growing airline,’’ said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



Launched in July 2014, the latest generation of Airbus’ widebody family, the A330neo builds on the A330’s proven economics, versatility and reliability while reducing fuel consumption by 25 per cent per seat. Powered by the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, offering new “Airspace” cabin amenities, and feature a new larger span wing with Sharklet wingtip devices.





