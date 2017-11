Aerospace Forces Received New ‘Ansat-U’ Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 14, 2017)

The Ansat U is the Russian air force’s new training helicopter. (RUS MoD photo)

The technical staff of the Air Force Academy have received the five new ‘Ansat-U’ training helicopters at the manufacturing plant in the city of Kazan.



Within the next few days, the hardware will be delivered to the Academy’s training air base in the Saratov region.



This year, another consignment of these helicopters is planned to be delivered to the Aerospace Forces.



