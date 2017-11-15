Northrop Grumman Completes First Flight of Japan’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Nov 15, 2017)

This is the only photo of Japan’s First E-2D provided by Northrop Grumman to mark the aircraft’s first flight at the company’s Aircraft Integration Center in St. Augustine, Florida. (NG photo)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation successfully completed the first flight of Japan’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) at the company’s Aircraft Integration Center of Excellence in St. Augustine, Florida.



“The successful first flight of Japan’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a significant milestone in delivering advanced airborne early warning and surveillance capabilities to the country,” said Jane Bishop, vice president, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye programs, Northrop Grumman. “The augmentation of the Japan Air Self Defense Force’s (JASDF) current Hawkeye fleet with the E-2D AHE further strengthens its ability to meet Japan’s evolving security and intelligence needs.”



The Japan Ministry of Defense selected the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in 2014 to fulfill the nation's airborne early warning requirements. Northrop Grumman began production in 2016 on two aircraft now in the final production phase.



As the largest Hawkeye operator outside of the U.S. Navy, JASDF also has 13 E-2C aircraft operating since 1983.



