U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government of Somalia

(Source: U.S. Africa Command; Nov 15, 2017)

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike in Somalia against al-Shabaab on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at approximately 6 p.m. local Somalia time, killing several militants.



The operation occurred 60 miles northwest of the capital, Mogadishu.



Al-Shabaab has pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda and is dedicated to providing safe haven for terrorist attacks throughout the world. Al-Shabaab has publicly committed to planning and conducting attacks against the U.S. and our partners in the region.



U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats. This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF); targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world.



