Remaining F-35B Lightning II Aircraft with VMFA-121 Arrive at MCAS Iwakuni

(Source: U.S. Marine Corps; issued Nov 16, 2017)

One of VMFA-121’s final F-35B fighter makes a vertical landing as it arrives in Japan, ten months after the squadron’s first aircraft. The Marine Corps does not release the number of aircraft in its deployed squadrons. (USLC photo)

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 [landed] at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, on Nov. 9, 2017.



The remaining aircraft represent the last installment of F-35B Lightning IIs assigned to VMFA-121.



The F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, which is the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft.



The F-35B brings strategic agility, operational flexibility and tactical supremacy to III MEF with a mission radius greater than that of the F/A-18 Hornet and AV-8B Harrier II in support of the U.S. – Japan alliance.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The first two of the squadron’s F-35Bs took eight days to reach Japan, where they arrived on January 18.

We now learn from the above that the final aircraft only arrived on Nov. 9, meaning it took the squadron took 10 months to deploy, with no explanation provided.)



-ends-

