Spartan Maintenance to Create Jobs

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 15, 2017)

The C-27J Through Life Support program directly supports Northrop Grumman’s vision to develop Australian talent and capabilities in keeping with the Australian Defence Industry initiative.

The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced a $200-million sustainment contract with Northrop Grumman Australia which will ensure ongoing jobs for at least 40 Australian workers.



Minister Pyne said the contract is for Through Life Support Services to Defence’s newly acquired C-27J Spartan aircraft fleet.



“Not only will this contract provide jobs for workers at RAAF Base Richmond and RAAF Base Amberley, it will also develop Australian industry capabilities in support of the Spartan into the future,” Minister Pyne said.



Initially provided in Richmond, New South Wales, the services will move to Amberley, Queensland, when the Spartan relocates in 2019.



The contract is expected to become fully operational from January 2018.



(ends)



Northrop Grumman Awarded Major Aircraft Sustainment Program by the Australian Defence Force

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Nov 15, 2017)

SYDNEY --- Northrop Grumman Corporation was awarded a through life support (TLS) contract for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-27J Spartan Battlefield Airlifter fleet.



The five-year base, 22-year rolling wave, performance-based contract includes engineering and logistic services.



“Our team will provide capabilities that go beyond daily sustainment operations to provide forward-thinking, analytical solutions for the C-27J platform,” said John Parker, vice president and general manager, Northrop Grumman Technology Services. “Our process is predictive, holistic and continually optimized to provide game-changing mission readiness. This enables us to anticipate necessary modernizations and enhancements to the fleet.”



Northrop Grumman continues to enhance its business and geographic footprint within Australia to improve sovereign capability, capacity and support services. The C-27J TLS program directly supports Northrop Grumman’s vision to develop Australian talent and capabilities in keeping with the Australian Defence Industry initiative.



“This program represents the strategic foundation for Northrop Grumman upon which we can build sovereign Australian capabilities to sustain and modernize the 5th Generation Air Force of the future,” said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. “It allows us to deliver on our commitment to establish and grow a uniquely Australian defence capability while leveraging our world-class defence technologies and global infrastructure.”



Northrop Grumman’s TLS experience with platforms such as KC-30A helps ensure the C-27J program performance will align with the customer’s evolving needs and bring a higher level of platform stewardship to the program. Teaming with Leonardo, the original equipment manufacturer for the aircraft, allows Northrop Grumman to reduce primary risks to data access, design engineering support and supply chain management.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

