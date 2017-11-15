Terma in Contract with Tata Advanced Systems Limited for Surface Surveillance Radar

(Source: Terma; issued Nov 15, 2017)

AARHUS, Denmark --– Danish aerospace, defense, and security company Terma in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), India as Prime contractor has been awarded a contract to execute Indian Navy’s Surface Surveillance Radar (SSR) project for 31 radars.



The SSR program is the first procurement by MoD under the “Buy and Make (Indian)” category of the Defense Procurement Procedure (DPP).



The project involves delivery, installation, and commissioning of radar systems on Indian Navy vessels as well as delivery of simulators, establishment of depot level facilities, and integrated logistics support with deliveries spread over 10 years. The radar is being manufactured in India with Transfer of Technology from Terma, Denmark. The SCANTER 6002 is a state-of-the-art, high-performance solid state radar capable of 24X7 operations.



Meet Terma at the fourth Ship Technology (Shiptech) on 15-17 November 2017 at the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall in Thailand. We welcome you at booth no. C31.



This year’s Shiptech coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the ASEAN Establishment as well as the International Fleet Review in Pattaya, Thailand.



-ends-

