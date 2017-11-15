First Project Borey-A Nuclear Underwater Missile Carrier to be Floated Out in Severodvinsk, November 17

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 15, 2017)

The ceremony to floated out the head strategic missile underwater cruiser Knyaz Vladimir will take place at the Sevmash enterprise in Severodivnsk, on November 17.



After that, the missile carrier Knyaz Vladimir will undergo all factory and state tests.



The missile underwater strategic cruiser Knyaz Vladimir represents the fourth generation of nuclear submarines.



The Borey-A-class missile carries have advanced specifications comparing to the predecessors, the Borey-class submarines.



As the Navy’s CINC Admiral Vladimiral Korolev pointed out, this would be a vital practical step in equipping the Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces with the new generation nuclear submarines.



“Currently, there are another four hulls of the nuclear underwater cruisers with ballistic missiles on board are to be built at the building berths of the Sevmash enterprise. The hulls will be used for the submarines Knyaz Oleg, Generalissimus Suvorov, Imperator Alexander III, Knyaz Pozharsky,” as the Navy’s CINC announced.



The nuclear missile submarine of these Project will be received by the Russian Navy to become the basis of the Naval Strategic Nuclear Forces.



-ends-

