Air Defence Project Ripe for Defence Industry Picking

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 17, 2017)

Australian companies have the chance to win work on the Short Range Ground Based Air Defence System through subcontracting opportunities.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today announced seven industry showcase events aimed at connecting small to medium businesses with Raytheon Australia, the company selected to develop the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS).



“The LAND 19 Phase 7B project is worth up to $2 billion and the Turnbull Government has a strong focus on enhancing local industry capability, fostering innovation and creating local jobs,” Minister Pyne said.



“These events will provide a platform for Australian businesses to showcase themselves and determine how they might participate in this project.”



“Local companies may also have the opportunity to support future NASAMS programs around the world as part of Raytheon’s global supply chain.”



“In addition to investigating the use of Australian protected vehicles and sensor technology, the project will provide opportunities for local businesses across systems integration, component manufacture, assembly and test, as well as in-country sustainment.”



Industry showcase events will be held in the following locations:



--Melbourne: 20–22 November 2017

--Adelaide: 23–24 November 2017

--Burnie: 27 November 2017

--Perth: 29 November 2017

--Brisbane: 4–5 December 2017

--Sydney: 6–8 December 2017

--Canberra: 14–15 December 2017.



“I look forward to joining local suppliers at the South Australian event as they demonstrate their ability to participate in this project,” Minister Pyne said.



