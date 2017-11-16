Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 16, 2017)

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Fullerton, California, has been awarded a $44,488,073 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (Egypt) contract for eight F1 Sentinel radar systems, eight Ethernet extender kits, 2-year concurrent spare parts package, diagnostic spare parts package, operator training course, and maintainer training course.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Fullerton, California, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $44,488,073 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-18-C-0028).



