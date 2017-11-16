Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 16, 2017)

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $143,481,258 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the procurement of 22 low-rate initial production Lot 1 and 2 T408-GE-400 turboshaft engines for the CH-53K helicopter, including associated engine and programmatic support, logistics support, peculiar support equipment, and spares.



Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in July 2021.



Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $143,481,258 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1007).



