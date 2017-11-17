Airbus Selects Shenzhen for its China Innovation Centre

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov 17, 2017)

Cooperation framework agreement was signed to accelerate aviation innovation in China



Airbus has selected the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, widely considered to be the Silicon Valley of China, to establish its Airbus China Innovation Centre (ACIC). Airbus has also signed a cooperation framework agreement with Invest Shenzhen to establish a long-term strategic partnership to accelerate innovation and shape the future of flight.



The agreement was signed by LUO Gang, CEO of the Airbus China Innovation Centre and WANG Youming, Director General of Invest Shenzhen. The signature was witnessed by Paul EREMENKO, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Airbus, Eric CHEN, CEO of Airbus China, and Axel FLAIG, Senior Vice President of Research and Technology of Airbus, CHEN Rugui, Mayor of Shenzhen, GAO Zimin, Deputy Mayor of Shenzhen and LI Tingzhong, Secretary-General of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government.



The cooperation agreement will:



--Accelerate R&D, application, and industrialisation of in-flight experience, connectivity, new energy, and urban air mobility (UAM);

--Cultivate an integrated hardware and software ecosystem, relying on Shenzhen’s high-end aviation R&D and advanced manufacturing industry value chain;

--Establish a technological innovation system, relying on Shenzhen's innovation ability, talent resources, and business environment.



LUO Gang, CEO of the Airbus China Innovation Centre said: “We are pleased with our strategic partnership with Shenzhen. The innovation centre will benefit from the advantages of policy planning, talent resources, and a favourable investment and financing environment from Shenzhen to impact global aviation innovation. The city boasts global competitive advantages in technology research and development, industrialization, and international expansion.”



Airbus appointed LUO Gang as CEO of the Airbus China Innovation Centre in July 2017. Gang’s first mission is to set up the innovation centre to be fully operational for its official opening later in 2017. The centre already has a number of ongoing initiatives in autonomous flight, UAM, and in-flight experience and is also in discussion with top partners in relevant industries.



The new Airbus China Innovation Centre will serve to strengthen Airbus’ extended worldwide innovation ecosystem which already includes a Silicon Valley innovation centre, A3.



