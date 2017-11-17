Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 17, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $43,226,657 for modification P00026 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004).



This modification provides for support for base stand-up at F-35 sites, including labor and other direct costs for interim contractor support.



Additionally, this modification provides for F-35 recurring sustainment program management activities.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (47 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (38 percent); Greenville, South Carolina (14 percent); and Redondo Beach, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2019.



Non-Department of Defense (Non-DoD) participant; foreign military sales (FMS); and fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $43,226,657 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($2,035,304; 4.71 percent); Air Force ($657,193; 1.52 percent); Marine Corps ($317,553; 0.73 percent); non-DoD participants ($23,649,393; 54.71 percent); and FMS ($16,567,214; 38.33 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

