Patria Delivers a New Version of AMVXP to Slovakia as a Part of a Joint Slovak-Finnish 8x8 Vehicle Development Programme

(Source: Patria; issued Nov 17, 2017)

The Slovak and Finnish Ministries of Defence have agreed on a joint 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) development programme, and Patria has been selected to deliver a new prototype version of AMVXP 8x8 chassis as part of the programme.



The selected industrial partners are Konstrukta Defence a.s. (prime contractor), Patria Land Systems Oy (vehicle) and EVPU a.s. (weapon system) by the Ministries of Defence of both countries.



The IFV development program includes a testing phase in Slovakia, and after the Slovakian test period the vehicle will be tested in Finland during this winter. Based on the results of this development program and successful tests, Slovakia plans to procure up to 81 IFVs as part of their military modernisation programme to be delivered in 2018-2024.



Patria AMVXP 8x8 vehicle includes NATO and EU proven solutions which fulfill customer's requirements. “During this program, we will develop together with EVPU a new version of an amphibious AMVXP integrated with Turra weapon system fulfilling requirements of both Slovakian and Finnish Defence Forces.



We have had continuous production in our manufacturing network since 2003, which creates capability to short lead time deliveries. We have also a solid and strong experience of technology transfer programs and localization of manufacturing of vehicles, which creates work and business opportunities in Slovakia, when the serial delivery program will take place”, confirms Mika Kari, President of Land business unit in Patria.





Patria is a trusted provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Besides Finland, the Group has operations in Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Poland, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and South Africa. Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%).



